Cory leaves Ms. World franchise

  • January 23, 2017
    • Cory Quirino has spoken and shocked pageant fans recently when she announced that she has let go of the Philippine franchise for Miss World.

    In a statement released to ABS-CBN News last Monday, the beauty and wellness expert explained the reason behind her decision.

    She said she now has “the peace of mind knowing the job was done, the goal was met.”

    “I bid farewell to Miss World. I treasured my journey with Miss World PH. My singular pursuit was to win the elusive blue crown of Miss World in order to make millions of pageant fans happy. And it was done,” she said, referring to the country’s first 2013 Miss World titlist Megan Young.

    “All our winners have placed in Miss World. We have gained prominence and respect. This, too, was our contribution to Philippine tourism,” she added.

    Now that she is no longer part of Miss World Philippines, Quirino said she will shift her focus to her national wellness advocacy “to make our fellow countrymen return to natural health and healing.”

    “It is time to move on,” she said.

    In an Instagram post, Quirino said goodbye to the red Miss World Philippines crown and thanked all those who have supported her in heading the franchise.

    “I am ever grateful to you all. Farewell to the red crown,” she said.

    The most recent representative of the Philippines to Miss World, Catriona Gray, finished in the Top 5 of the international beauty pageant.

    Talent manager Arnold Vegafria is the new franchise owner of Miss World Philippines.(J.M. Felipe, Malaya)

