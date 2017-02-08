Daniel admits going through rough patch with Erich

Model-turned-actor Daniel Matsunaga has admitted that he and actress Erich Gonzales are going through a rough patch.

On Instagram, Gonzales noticeably removed photos with Matsunaga from her feed.

In an Instagram comment on another post, Matsunaga revealed that they were “going through some personal things” as a couple.

“Guys I would like to ask favor pls… we are talking and going through some personal things… all we need is your support and love,” he wrote.

In a previous interview, Gonzales and Matsunaga said it was when the Japanese-Brazilian model joined the series “Two Wives” in January 2015 that they started to get to know each other better. (abc-cbn)

