Daniel and Kathryn are still a couple

  • March 13, 2019
    • Daniel Padilla has put a stop to breakup rumors with his statement that he and girlfriend of nearly five years, Kathryn Bernardo, are still a couple.

    In fact, the two are super sweet in a newly-released video that showed Kathryn’s sweet letter to Daniel, and Daniel’s thoughtful gift to his ladylove.

    The actor also denied Kathryn was absent at the premiere of “Familia Blondina,” which features his mom, Karla Estrada, at the Trinoma Mall last Tuesday, February 26.

    “Para nga kaming pamilya, since we sat inside the movie house with my siblings, Naldy, Magui and Carmela,” Daniel said.

    Meanwhile, Kathryn and Daniel have no idea what their next project it, after the record-breaking “The Hows of Us,” which was directed by Cathy Garcia-Molina. “The Hows of Us” was last year’s highest-grossing movie, earning more than P800 million during its run.

    We heard Spring Films is willing to produce a solo movie for Kathryn.

