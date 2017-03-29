Dedication of Toni’s son Seve

  • joelcastro.com
  • March 29, 2017
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 57

    • The first child of celebrity couple Toni Gonzaga and Paul Soriano has been dedicated on Sunday.

    This was confirmed by Gonzaga’s younger sister, Alex, who posted their family picture with baby Seve during his dedication on her Instagram account Monday afternoon.

    “Our chabiloo’s dedication day to our Lord Jesus Christ yesterday!!! We love you chabiloooo,” Alex wrote in the caption.

    Toni, on the other hand, also shared some photos from the intimate gathering which they organized after baby Seve’s dedication.

    The TV host gave birth to baby Seve last September 30. Since he was born, Gonzaga has repeatedly shared how she found a whole new meaning to her life.

    “Grabe ang pagbabago sa buhay ko ngayon. Parang life has a whole new meaning. Kaya pala ako nabuhay kasi meron pala akong buhay na iluluwal. Ang taba, napakataba,” she said.

    “Iba pala talaga ‘yung pakiramdam na may life formed na lumabas from you. Talagang I feel like I am a partner of God in bringing this miracle in the world,” she added. (abs-cbn)

    Share

    Previous Story

    Angel, John Lloyd to join Kathryn, Daniel in ‘La Luna Sangre’

    Next Story

    Learning Together

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 29 March 2017
      4 hours ago No comment

      Nadine Lustre is Fav Pinoy Star of 2017 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Award

      Thanks in large part to her social media votes, actress Nadine Lustre was named Favorite Pinoy Star of 2017 at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards in ceremonies held in Los Angeles last Monday. Nadine bested Janella Salvador, Liza Soberano and Janine Gutierrez for the coveted award, which was based ...

    • 29 March 2017
      7 hours ago No comment

      Barbie Forteza a Hit with “Meant To Be”

      In our last dinner with Regal’s Mother Lily, we urged her to produce a movie for Barbie Forteza and her four leading men in “Meant to Be”: Ken Chan, Jak Roberto, Ivan Dorschner and Addy Raj. Their show is such a big hit they now have a huge legion ...

    • 29 March 2017
      7 hours ago No comment

      Historic impeachment war rocks Philippine politics

      Never has Philippine politics seen this spectacle: both the President and Vice President facing impeachment complaints. This scenario is unfolding fast, with impeachment complaints filed against President Rodrigo Duterte and Vice President Leni Robredo. Duterte and Robredo do not belong to the same political camps that battled it out ...

    • 29 March 2017
      10 hours ago No comment

      Learning Together

      Family literacy program now offered at Ironwood and Cambie Libraries   Richmond, BC – Richmond Public Library is excited to announce that our popular “Learning Together” family literacy program will return to both the Ironwood and Cambie Libraries in the spring of 2017.  This eight-week program for preschoolers and ...

    • 29 March 2017
      13 hours ago No comment

      Dedication of Toni’s son Seve

      The first child of celebrity couple Toni Gonzaga and Paul Soriano has been dedicated on Sunday. This was confirmed by Gonzaga’s younger sister, Alex, who posted their family picture with baby Seve during his dedication on her Instagram account Monday afternoon. “Our chabiloo’s dedication day to our Lord Jesus ...

    %d bloggers like this: