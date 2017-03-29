Dedication of Toni’s son Seve

The first child of celebrity couple Toni Gonzaga and Paul Soriano has been dedicated on Sunday.

This was confirmed by Gonzaga’s younger sister, Alex, who posted their family picture with baby Seve during his dedication on her Instagram account Monday afternoon.

“Our chabiloo’s dedication day to our Lord Jesus Christ yesterday!!! We love you chabiloooo,” Alex wrote in the caption.

Toni, on the other hand, also shared some photos from the intimate gathering which they organized after baby Seve’s dedication.

The TV host gave birth to baby Seve last September 30. Since he was born, Gonzaga has repeatedly shared how she found a whole new meaning to her life.

“Grabe ang pagbabago sa buhay ko ngayon. Parang life has a whole new meaning. Kaya pala ako nabuhay kasi meron pala akong buhay na iluluwal. Ang taba, napakataba,” she said.

“Iba pala talaga ‘yung pakiramdam na may life formed na lumabas from you. Talagang I feel like I am a partner of God in bringing this miracle in the world,” she added. (abs-cbn)

