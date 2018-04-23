Dennis and Jennyln

Dennis Trillo taped some advanced episodes of “The One That Got Away” before he left for his GMA Pinoy TV shows.

“We’re happy that the show is gaining more regular viewers,” he says. “The story is also getting to be more and more intriguing with the introduction of more new characters, like Solenn Heussaff and Kelley Day, who are really welcome additions to the show.”

Solenn plays George, one of Dennis’ ex-girlfriends who is a combination of Lovi Poe, Rhian Ramos and Max Collins.

“I’m happy to be added to the cast of TOTGA as dati ko nang friends sina Lovi, Rhian and Max, also Dennis,” says Solenn. “I also like my character, George, which is a boy’s name kaya may pagka-boyish din siya, pero may pagka-kalog din and pagkaluka-luka but also sophisticated at the same time. I think viewers will like her.”

Meanwhile, JENNYLYN Mercado is back to work after her Holy Week vacation with inamorato, Dennis Trillo. She’s currently taping “The Cure,” about a city where the inhabitants are inflicted with a deadly new virus that turns them into zombies.

“Excited kami ng mga kasama ko rito, led by Tom Rodriguez, kasi first time kaming makagawa ng ganitong klase ng serye na ibang-ibang talaga from anything we’ve done before,” says Jen. “Magkahalong horror, drama at suspense ang show.”

Meantime, the fans of Jen and Dennis are pleased when they saw pictures of Jen with Calix, the love son of Dennis with ex-beauty queen Carlene Aguilar. They are happy that Jen is bonding well with Calix while Dennis is also getting along fine with her own love son, Alex Jazz. In one school activity of Alex Jazz, both Jen and Dennis were there to attend the affair. They’re really one happy family.

M.Bautista, Malaya

