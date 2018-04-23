Dennis and Jennyln

  • joelcastro.com
  • April 23, 2018
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 54

    • Dennis Trillo taped some advanced episodes of “The One That Got Away” before he left for his GMA Pinoy TV shows.

    “We’re happy that the show is gaining more regular viewers,” he says. “The story is also getting to be more and more intriguing with the introduction of more new characters, like Solenn Heussaff and Kelley Day, who are really welcome additions to the show.”

    Solenn plays George, one of Dennis’ ex-girlfriends who is a combination of Lovi Poe, Rhian Ramos and Max Collins.

    “I’m happy to be added to the cast of TOTGA as dati ko nang friends sina Lovi, Rhian and Max, also Dennis,” says Solenn. “I also like my character, George, which is a boy’s name kaya may pagka-boyish din siya, pero may pagka-kalog din and pagkaluka-luka but also sophisticated at the same time. I think viewers will like her.”

    Meanwhile, JENNYLYN Mercado is back to work after her Holy Week vacation with inamorato, Dennis Trillo. She’s currently taping “The Cure,” about a city where the inhabitants are inflicted with a deadly new virus that turns them into zombies.

    “Excited kami ng mga kasama ko rito, led by Tom Rodriguez, kasi first time kaming makagawa ng ganitong klase ng serye na ibang-ibang talaga from anything we’ve done before,” says Jen. “Magkahalong horror, drama at suspense ang show.”

    Meantime, the fans of Jen and Dennis are pleased when they saw pictures of Jen with Calix, the love son of Dennis with ex-beauty queen Carlene Aguilar. They are happy that Jen is bonding well with Calix while Dennis is also getting along fine with her own love son, Alex Jazz. In one school activity of Alex Jazz, both Jen and Dennis were there to attend the affair. They’re really one happy family.

    M.Bautista, Malaya

    Share

    Previous Story

    Megan and Mikael

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 23 April 2018
      5 hours ago No comment

      Dennis and Jennyln

      Dennis Trillo taped some advanced episodes of “The One That Got Away” before he left for his GMA Pinoy TV shows. “We’re happy that the show is gaining more regular viewers,” he says. “The story is also getting to be more and more intriguing with the introduction of more ...

    • 23 April 2018
      7 hours ago No comment

      Megan and Mikael

      Megan Young’s relationship with Mikael Daez has been going strong for seven years now. What’s their secret? “I think it’s because we always keep our communication lines open,” she says. “When he does something na hindi ko nagustuhan, I’m not afraid to approach him and tell him about it. ...

    • 23 April 2018
      9 hours ago No comment

      Carlo and Angelica

      Carlo Aquino shared the progress of his upcoming movie with Angelica Panganiban. The actor relayed they just had the pitching with Star Cinema. “Baka mag Direk Dan (Villegas) kami. Kung sakali, ito ‘yung first major [project] ko with Direk Dan kasi ‘yung una ko siyang nakatrabaho is with Gerald ...

    • 23 April 2018
      11 hours ago No comment

      Gerald defends Bea from bashers

      When news broke out that Bea Alonzo had unfollowed Gerald Anderson and his “My Perfect You” co-star Pia Wurtzbach on Instagram, many speculated this was an indication there was trouble in their relationship. But in an interview with the press last week, Gerald was quick to clarify it was ...

    • 21 April 2018
      2 days ago No comment

      Captain Barbell, Darna, Lastikman in new mobile game

      ABS-CBN, in partnership with Xeleb Technologies, launches its newest mobile game, “Pinoy Komiks Heroes Battle,” featuring the most iconic superheroes from Mars Ravelo’s comics series­—Captain Barbell, Darna, and Lastikman. “Pinoy Komiks Heroes Battle” is a challenging puzzle game wherein players have to complete level goals within a limited number ...

    %d bloggers like this: