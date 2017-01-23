Trillo_U.S/Europe

Dennis Trillo flies to US and Europe before returning to primetime

  • January 23, 2017
    • Kapuso Drama King Dennis Trillo, who will soon return to the small screen via the upcoming telefantasya Mulawin vs Ravena, says he’ll be spending a few days abroad before starting on his new show.

    In an interview with GMA News, Dennis said that he is preparing for GMA Pinoy TV’s Sikat Ka, Kapuso! Concert which is set to happen on January 22 at the Terrace Theater in Long Beach, California. Joining him are Dennis’ rumored sweetheart Jennylyn Mercado, as well as Alden Richards, Lovi Poe, Tom Rodriguez, and Betong Sumaya.

    The talented Kapuso actor said he prepared about seven songs dedicated to the Kapuso supporters in the US. He also said that he will be singing a duet with Jennylyn, and will also have production numbers with his fellow Kapuso artists.

    Taking a few days off from work, Dennis will also be flying to Europe after their concert in California. With Jennylyn perhaps?

    For ticket inquiries on the Sikat Ka, Kapuso! concert, please visit www.ticketmaster.com or call (800) 745-3000. For more information, dial (424) 382-4804.

