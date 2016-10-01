dennis-trillo-2

Dennis Trillo wins big in Seoul International Drama Awards

  • joelcastro.com
  • October 1, 2016
  • Entertainment
  • Page Views 22

    • Drama King Dennis Trillo bagged the Asian Star Prize in Seoul International Drama Awards in South Korea. The award recognizes and rewards Asian talent widely beloved by the Korean audience. To date, Dennis is the first ever Filipino actor to receive the said award.

    In his acceptance speech, the Kapuso actor thanked the award-giving body for the honor and recognition. He also dedicated his award to GMA Network, his family, loved ones, and to all Filipinos.

    “I would like to thank the Seoul International Drama Awards for this honor and recognition. This is very special to me because it was given by the Korean people who are very well known in creating the best dramas in the world.”

    “In the Philippines, we also do our best in trying to create quality programs for the Filipino audience. This award will continue to inspire me in honing my craft as a dramatic actor.”

    “I also would like to share this award with my home network, GMA7, to my family, to my loved ones, to all the Filipinos and all my supporters. Thank you very much! Kamsahamnida! To God be the glory! Mabuhay ang mga Pilipino!”

    Organized by Seoul Drama Awards Organizing Committee and Korean Broadcasters Association, Seoul International Drama Awards is a festival that brings together all professionals in the field of TV drama production and media industry and global audiences who enjoy television dramas.

    The award-giving body is supported by The Ministry of Culture, Seoul Metropolitan Government, KBS, MBC, SBS, EBS, Corea Drama Production Association, Korean TV & Radio Writers Association and Korean TV Drama Producers Association. The Seoul International Drama Awards Ceremonies is broadcasted live on KBS 2TV.

    Dennis Trillo topbilled the recently concluded well-loved Kapuso primetime series Juan Happy Love Story with Philippine TV’s Sweetheart Heart Evangelista.

    Share

    Previous Story

    Cost of food and drinks of passengers on Trudeau flight to Philippines: $1,300 per person

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • dennis-trillo-2
      01 October 2016
      36 mins ago No comment

      Dennis Trillo wins big in Seoul International Drama Awards

      Drama King Dennis Trillo bagged the Asian Star Prize in Seoul International Drama Awards in South Korea. The award recognizes and rewards Asian talent widely beloved by the Korean audience. To date, Dennis is the first ever Filipino actor to receive the said award. In his acceptance speech, the ...

    • trudeau
      30 September 2016
      20 hours ago No comment

      Cost of food and drinks of passengers on Trudeau flight to Philippines: $1,300 per person

      The federal Liberal government has revealed that the cost of food and beverages supplied aboard a government Airbus used for the first two international trips of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau amounted to over $1,300 per person. One of these trips is to Manila in the Philippines in November 2015. ...

    • jayne-anasatacio
      30 September 2016
      1 day ago No comment

      Jayne’s World: Changes and Letting Go

      “You’re life doesn’t get better by chance, it gets better by change”.  –Unknown I feel the change of the season as I stepped out to walk my Shih Tzu, Sommer.  Walking is a time I reflect, clear my mind, and just to be; it’s like a moving meditation for ...

    • pacquiao-vs-vargas
      29 September 2016
      2 days ago No comment

      Pacquiao-Vargas Olympic Punch

      By Rey Fortaleza Pacquiao and Vargas are on the road to their November date at the Thomas and Mack Center and the rest of the pieces are falling in to place. Because Top Rank will be distributing the pay per view, there are a few question marks that surround ...