Dimples cutest gift received from “Bagani” fan

Dimples Romana shared her heartwarming encounter with a mother and daughter who happened to be fans of the primetime show “Bagani.” The actress, who plays the role of a babaylan named Gloria, shared the photo of the fan’s gift and message – Dimples’ trending chant on the show, “Mekeni, mekeni, tugtog do re mi.”

“There was a lovely little girl who came up to me today at Alonzo’s (Dimples’ son) moving up day at school and handed me over this present with the cutest card in it. I saw the mommy and asked her name. Mommy Grace shared how she and her daughter would enjoy watching Bagani together and how they enjoyed babaylan’s lines,” she wrote in her post.

Dimples was moved by the kind gesture.

“It means everything to an actor like me and as a mom too. Often when we shoot our episodes we miss out on being with our own families and would feel a bit low. But when I hear firsthand how our show brings the whole family together and would have a great time, dun pa lang bawi na ang lahat ng pagod at panahon na di namin kasama ang aming pamilya! Mabuhay po kayo. To God be all the glory.”

