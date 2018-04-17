Dimples cutest gift received from “Bagani” fan

  • joelcastro.com
  • April 17, 2018
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 45

    • Dimples Romana shared her heartwarming encounter with a mother and daughter who happened to be fans of the primetime show “Bagani.” The actress, who plays the role of a babaylan named Gloria, shared the photo of the fan’s gift and message – Dimples’ trending chant on the show, “Mekeni, mekeni, tugtog do re mi.”

    “There was a lovely little girl who came up to me today at Alonzo’s (Dimples’ son) moving up day at school and handed me over this present with the cutest card in it. I saw the mommy and asked her name. Mommy Grace shared how she and her daughter would enjoy watching Bagani together and how they enjoyed babaylan’s lines,” she wrote in her post.

    Dimples was moved by the kind gesture.

    “It means everything to an actor like me and as a mom too. Often when we shoot our episodes we miss out on being with our own families and would feel a bit low. But when I hear firsthand how our show brings the whole family together and would have a great time, dun pa lang bawi na ang lahat ng pagod at panahon na di namin kasama ang aming pamilya! Mabuhay po kayo. To God be all the glory.”

    Share

    Previous Story

    No reunion movie for Sharon and Gabby?

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 17 April 2018
      7 hours ago No comment

      Dimples cutest gift received from “Bagani” fan

      Dimples Romana shared her heartwarming encounter with a mother and daughter who happened to be fans of the primetime show “Bagani.” The actress, who plays the role of a babaylan named Gloria, shared the photo of the fan’s gift and message – Dimples’ trending chant on the show, “Mekeni, ...

    • 17 April 2018
      9 hours ago No comment

      No reunion movie for Sharon and Gabby?

      After countless reports about their reunion, it seems the movie project of former couple Sharon Cuneta and Gabby Concepcion is no longer happening. “Between them, it’s apparently Gabby who is playing hard to get,” said a kibitzer. “But Sharon is not articulating why.” In any case, we heard Gabby ...

    • 17 April 2018
      11 hours ago No comment

      Jolina expecting 2nd child

      Jolina Magdangal said she also plans to breast feed her second baby, like what she did with Pele, her three year old son. She and husband Mark Escueta are expecting a girl this April. “Actually, sa aming tatlo, si Pele ang may gustong lalaki uli ang ipanganak ko. Gusto ...

    • 17 April 2018
      13 hours ago No comment

      Atom Araullo goes on a new journey

      For his pilot episode in “The Atom Araullo Specials” this Sunday (April 1), GMA Public Affairs’ Atom Araullo goes on an underground journey to do an in-depth investigation on Manila, Samar and Marawi. At the heart of Manila is the historical Jones Bridge, which serves not only as a ...

    • 17 April 2018
      15 hours ago No comment

      Pia as a cook

      NOT many   know that 2015 Miss Universe Pia Wurztbach is a Culinary Arts graduate and it has been her dream to put up her own restaurant. When she was younger, according to Pia, she worked in a restaurant in the UK. From time to time, when she would ...

    %d bloggers like this: