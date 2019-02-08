Drew Barrymore all praises for TNT Boys

Hollywood A-lister Drew Barrymore raved about the performance of the TNT Boys in an exclusive teaser of The World’s Best, which she posted to her Instagram account to promote the airing of the global talent competition that will air in February on US TV network CBS.

“You know, I have a soft spot for kids. I was a kid performer, but I have kids now. This is a whole other thing. You possess a gift, you’re just that good,” said Drew in the clip, which also showed judges Grammy-winning artist Faith Hill and drag queen superstar RuPaul beaming after the trio’s performance of “Listen.”

The act, composed of Mackie Empuerto, Keifer Sanchez, and Francis Concepcion, also earned a standing ovation from the three superstar judges, as well as the show’s “wall of the world,” which features 50 of the world’s most accomplished experts from every field of entertainment.

In the post on her Instagram page, which has 10.4 million followers, she said, “I’m thrilled to be a judge on @theworldsbestcbs alongside @faithhill @rupaulofficial and our fearless leader @j_corden! This show is overflowing with talent from around the world. Here’s a sneak peek exclusive clip of what’s to come – I can’t wait for you all to see it!”

“This performance from @thetntboys was so incredible #WorldsBest,” she added.

The World’s Best will air on Feb. 9 in the US after the Super Bowl and will be hosted by Tony Award-winning actor and host James Corden.

Before becoming a group, Mackie, Kiefer, and Francis first impressed viewers as grand finalists in “Tawag ng Tanghalan Kids” on ABS-CBN. They were officially launched as a trio in 2017, and have since sung for international audiences in Little Big Shots US, UK, and Australia and have performed for several head of states, including Pres. Rodrigo Duterte, Singaporean president Halimah Yacob, and Papua New Guinea prime minister Peter O’ Neill. They were also hailed as the grand champion of Your Face Sounds Familiar Kids.

Last November, they successfully staged their first major solo concert at the Araneta Coliseum, which made them the youngest artists to headline a sold-out concert, not only at the Araneta Coliseum but in the whole country. The ASAP Natin ‘To regulars also released a Christmas album titled TNT Boys Christmastime under TNT Records.

(MS)

