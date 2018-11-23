Eddie Garcia, Gina Pareño on ‘Probinsyano’ controversy

Seasoned actors Gina Pareño and Eddie Garcia have given their opinions on the issue “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” is embroiled in with the Philippine National Police (PNP) under the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG).

Gina, who has been a close friend of Coco since co-starring on “Tayong Dalawa” in 2009, said she thinks viewers understand the story of “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” is “fictional.” The show has been called out for allegedly portraying the police force in a bad light.

What’s her advice to Coco?

“Apo (my grandson), stay positive. I know you can overcome (the controversies). After all, we’re just doing our job as actors,” she said in Filipino.

Gina once played the character Olga on “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano.”

As for Eddie, who is part of the “Probinsyano” cast as Don Emilio Syquia/Señor Gustavo Torralba, he doesn’t want to dip his finger in the issue save to say that Coco has been doing a good job as actor on and director of the series.

“As for the issue, well it’s up to them, its management’s call (on how to address it). I have nothing to do with it, I’m just an actor there,” he said.

Bulletin Entertainment caught up with Gina and Eddie at a recent press conference for the movie “Hintayan Ng Langit.” The story is about ex-lovers who meet again in the waiting room of purgatory.

Written by spoken word artist Juan Miguel Severo based on his one-act stage play for The Virgin Lab Fest, “Hintayan Ng Langit” is a co-production between Globe Studios and Project 8 Corner San Joaquin Projects.

The movie won the Best Actor and Audience Choice awards at QCinema Festival a few weeks back and it opens in theaters today.

Heat rages on

Back to “Ang Probinsyano,” a recent memorandum from the PNP stated that all units, offices, and personnel of PNP are to “immediately refrain from assisting, to withdraw their support to the production of the said teleserye in terms of PNP resources like patrol cars, firearms, personnel, venues, and other items and gadgets being used in the teleserye.”

Also part of the memo was the talk participated in by the Police Community Relations Group (PCRG), Movie Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB), and the production of “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” Oct. 17 and 23, 2018, wherein the latter promised “to make the necessary corrections on the issues raised by the PNP in a week’s time.” It was noted, however, that after two weeks, no “visible correction” on the show regarding the “daily wrong portrayal of PNP officers as corrupt and ineffective” was seen.

Earlier, ABS-CBN released a statement stating that everything on the show is “purely fictitious” as stated at the start of the show every night. Coco Martin has also addressed the issue on Instagram, even writing “pasensya na po.”

The actor, who was in Bicol over the weekend along with the other cast members of “Ang Probinsyano,” said they will continue to strive in giving their viewers a good show.

(S.M. Bernardino, mb.com)

Like this: Like Loading...