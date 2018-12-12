Edward thrilled for Maymay

After Maymay Entrata’s successful stint as a model at Arab Fashion Week last November 21, her screen partner Edward Barber pens an emotional message for the young actress.

“You’re a star. An absolute star. I know this is long overdue but you shouldn’t forget this: Nagdala ka ng karangalan sa ating bansa at ipinakita mo sa mga tao kung paano yakapin ang totoong pagkatao nila,” Edward began his Instagram post.

He then added how proud he is of Maymay and how fortunate it is to be able to be by her side on her journey to stardom.

“You’re an inspiration to many, not just me. It’s an absolute pleasure to share this journey with you. You went into PBB as a girl with a dream, just a girl looking at the stars. Eventually you became one of them. And after Dubai… you’re shining brighter than any star in the sky. I’m happy I get to be the moon who gets to watch you from afar.”

In another post, Edward also shared photos of their show in Dubai. The teen actor thanked all those who went to see them especially the Filipino workers in the Middle East.

“Dubai was a dream. So thankful and blessed to have been able to perform and witness the happiness and smiles of all the OFWs there. If there is one thing I will never get tired of, it is the genuine, pure smile of someone I have never met but have had the pleasure of being able to make happy, albeit in a small way. To God be all the glory, this isn’t our success but His,” he said.

