Ejay on Ellen: ‘Bully kasing tao yun… Bully talaga siya’

Ejay Falcon revealed what happened to him and once rumored girlfriend Ellen Adarna. He explained, “hindi naging kami pero nag-date.” He added that it was not just one, two or three dates they went on. Asked to elaborate on this, he said, “basta.” He also admitted it got to a point where he said “I love you” to Ellen.

He, however, explained, “maraming nangyari nun kaya hindi kami nagtuloy-tuloy. Nung time kasi na yun sobrang sensitive ko, konting pambubully lang sa akin naiinis ako.” Asked who bullied him, Ejay said, “bully kasing tao yun… Bully talaga siya.”

Ejay is now happy with his girlfriend Jana Roxas. He also shared how Jana made his birthday “extra special.” “Kumuha siya ng isang bahay sa Pansol and lahat ng mga friends namin ininvite niya, nagswimming kami. Tapos andun din yung mga kapatid ko.” (C. Malonzo, push.com)

