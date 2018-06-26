Ella Cruz new horror-thriller movie

After doing youth-oriented films like “Fangirl/Fanboy” and “Squad Goals,” Ella Cruz is now cast in a horror-thriller about two sisters who become the victims of vicious criminals who try to invade their very own home one stormy night. She co-stars with internet sensation Donnalyn Bartolome in “Cry No Fear,” which is directed by Richard Somes.

As antagonistic half-sisters, Ella as Wendy and Donnalyn as Kaycee are always fighting with each other, much to the chagrin of their father Lito Pimentel. But when intruders led by Patricia Javier, Christopher Roxas and Lander Vera Perez try to get into their house after they’ve been left by themselves during a raging typhoon, they have no choice but to rely on each other in order to survive their horrible experience in the hands of the ruthless bad guys.

“This is so different from what I usually do na pa-sweet or may ka-love team,” says Ella, who’s known as a dance princess. “This one is emotionally and physically draining. It’s so difficult kasi we have action scenes, umuulan lagi in the story so lagi kaming basang-basa at giniginaw.”

How is it working with Donnabelle?

“Nagkatrabaho na kami before in ‘Darkroom’ and ‘Fangirl/Fanboy’ so we already know each other. But doing this movie, dun talaga kami naging close at para na kaming real sisters ngayon. We confide in each other.”

