Elmo meets Janella’s dad

Ang mga pangyayari nang makilala ni Elmo ang daddy ni Janella

It looks like Elmo Magalona and Janella Salvador’s relationship has gotten deeper because the latter finally introduced her on-screen partner to her father, Juan Miguel Salvador.

Meet the father na nga, nag-meet pa ang kanilang parents.

Elmo’s mother, Pia Magalona, was with them too. She’s the one who revealed on her Instagram Stories (@piamagalona) that they attended the gig of Janella’s dad.

Look at the happy Janella after seeing her father again.

And the happier Elmo upon meeting his lady love’s dad.

Elmo and Janella starred in the 2017 blockbuster horror film “Bloody Crayons” with Maris Racal, Yves Flores, Sofia Andres, Diego Loyzaga, Jane Oineza, Empoy Marquez, and Ronnie Alonte.(C. Espina, star cinema news)

