Emotional Gerald finishes 42K run in LA Marathon

Gerald Anderson turned emotional as he crossed the finish line of the Los Angeles Marathon in Santa Monica, California on Monday (Manila time).

Anderson was the Philippines’ representative to the 42-kilometer run organized by Skechers, a brand which the actor endorses.

In a series of posts on Instagram, Anderson’s Star Magic handler Nhila Mallari captured the actor’s proud moment while wearing a finisher’s medal.

“First timer Gerald Anderson finished the BIG 42K Skechers LA Marathon. Reached the finished line victoriously and kind of emotional,” she wrote in the caption.

“It was a tough one and seeing you at the finish line was a proud moment. You made it,” she added.

Mallari said Anderson recorded an unofficial time of 4:25:02 for the whole run.

Meanwhile, the actor described the LA Marathon as “one of the most challenging experiences in my life.”

“There were moments where I asked myself if I can finish this race, but what pushed me was the love from the fans and my team who supported and trained with me since arriving in Los Angeles,” he said.

Anderson said he feels privileged to have represented the Philippines in the run. “I learned so much on this experience,” he said. (abs-cbn)

