Empoy works on another project

  • February 22, 2019
    • Comedian Empoy Marquez has his hands full, as he is about to start work on his second team-up with Alessandra de Rossi, who was his leading lady in the blockbuster comedy flick, “Kita Kita.”

    “Though may casting na ang pelikula at kung sino ang director,” Empoy related. “I’m not at liberty to discuss them, though. Na naintindihan ko. May tamang panahon, kung kailan dapat ito i-reveal sa media.”

    He is currently busy with the long-running series, “Home Sweetie Home,” which also stars Piolo Pascual, Toni Gonzaga, Rufa Mae Quinto, Sandy Andolong, Jobert Austria, Clarence Delgado and Miles Ocampo, plus Ogie Alcasid, among others.

    His new eatery, Throwback ‘90s Café in Baliwag, Bulacan, where his family resides, is now in business.

    “It’s my lola who is helping me run the eatery,” Empoy related. “Sa mother ko naman ipinamamahala ang pamamalakad ng water refilling station, isa pa ring negosyo kong sinimulan.”

