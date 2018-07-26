EXCLUSIVE: Charo Santos shares her advice for showbiz hopefuls

    • The former ABS-CBN CEO talks about what it takes to succeed in the entertainment industry.

    With a prolific career that has spanned more than three decades, from actress to TV network head, Charo Santos-Concio has come a long way from her humble beginnings as a production assistant in ABS-CBN. After retiring as Chief Executive Officer of the Kapamilya network six years ago, the Maalala Mo Kaya host has returned to acting in 2016’s Ang Babaeng Humayo and is also part of the upcoming horror thriller Eerie with Bea Alonzo.

    With her extensive experience both on and off camera, the veteran actress revealed you need certain qualities to get into showbiz.

    “To begin with they should have the talent, they should work hard in honing the talent and have the strength of character to face all the challenges in the world of entertainment. Hindi madali, this is not all glamour, this is a lot of hard work really,” she shares during her launch as a new celebrity ambassador for Ultherapy and Merz Philippines #BeYOUtifulStory event held last July 11 in Taguig.

    The 62-year-old star admits you have to have a lot of patience to pursue a career in acting.
    “Parang many are called but few are chosen. Ganun talaga. You just have to keep trying. Sometimes hindi mo oras ngayon but who knows di ba? If you really want it, it’s in your heart and that’s your passion then never give up. Pero kanya-kanyang panahon yan. May kanya-kanyang timing yan. It’s what you call the X factor. You should have the X factor, yung wala ka pang ginagawa, you’re coming out of the screen na. You know it’s hard to explain. There’s a certain star quality that a person possesses,” she explained.

