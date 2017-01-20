Alden_Bday2

Fans surprise Alden Richards with a birthday bash

  • January 20, 2017
    • Alden_BdayApart from the birthday celebrations set for the Philippines’ Pambansang Bae Alden Richards, his ever-loyal fans collectively known as the Aldenatics surprised him with a lavish party last January 15 at the Solaire Resort Grand Ballroom in Pasay City.

    Alden, who always makes time for his supporters, returned to Manila last Sunday after attending the Sinulog Festival in Cebu – just in time for his birthday bash.

    Among the celebrities who attended the big event was Alden’s on-screen partner Maine Mendoza who was a scene stealer with her simple but sophisticated black dress.

    The well-loved Kapuso actor, who turned 25 last January 2, celebrated his natal day with a special performance during Eat Bulaga’s first live show for 2017. A mass with his friends and colleagues was later held at Concha’s Garden Café, his newly-opened restaurant in Quezon City.

    Alden’s fans abroad will also have the chance to give him their belated birthday greetings as he joins the Sikat Ka, Kapuso! show in California set to happen on January 22. The event is organized by GMA’s flagship international channel GMA Pinoy TV in association with Polaris Media & Marketing.(gma)

