Filipino group moves to next round of “World of Dance US”; judges impressed

  • joelcastro.com
  • March 13, 2019
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 52

    • A group of young Filipino dancers impressed “World of Dance US” judge and executive producer Jennifer Lopez not only with their skills in dancing, but their wisdom.

    VPeepz was asked by judge Derek Hough as to why they decided to travel all the way to the United States to join “World of Dance”.

    “I guess we just want to show the world that even though we’re all different, I can say that there’s really unity and diversity. Even though we’re different i can say that dance has really brought us together,” a female representative of the group answered, which moved Lopez.

    “To hear your… mission statement, from your mouth, from how you feel, and what you’re all about, to me this is why I have so much hope for the future of this world,” the singer said.

    “You know the state that the world is in, and you guys are honestly gonna change the world and make it a better place,” she continued.

    Hough, who gave the highest grade for the group, said VPeepz’ fireman inspired outfits fitted their “absolute fire” performance.
    “The footwork, the speed, just how in sync you all were, how sharp, how you hit everything, the formation changes, everything was on point. It was so strong,” Hough told the group.

    Fellow judge, Ne-yo likewise commended the group for their moves and synchronization.

    “Dancing with one mind, everybody moving at the same time on the same accord you guys do that in spades,” the RnB singer commented.

    The group got an average of 90.3 score from three of the judges which made them qualified to enter the next round of the competition, the Duels. Photo credit: entertainment mb.com.

    (N. Jazul, abs-cbn)

    Share

    Previous Story

    TNT Boys secures spot in the next round of ‘World’s Best’ battle

    Next Story

    Green Book (PG)

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 13 March 2019
      6 hours ago No comment

      Alone/Together movie earned close to PHp300 million

      Speaking of hits, Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil’s movie, “Alone/Together,” has earned close to P300 million. The real-life sweethearts are currently in the Middle East for the movie premiere and to meet the Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs), who have shown love for Liza and Enrique. “Nakaka-touch sila,” said Liza ...

    • 13 March 2019
      6 hours ago No comment

      Mar & Korina are proud parents to new twins

      Parenthood excites Korina Sanchez no end. She and husband, senatorial aspirant Mar Roxas, cannot believe they are now parents of adorable twins, Pepe and Pilar. Korina has been posting photos of the babies, and also of her and her husband fussing over their kids, on her social media account. ...

    • 13 March 2019
      7 hours ago No comment

      Ryza faces new challenges in career

      It’s an aggressive and strong Ryza Cenon that audiences see in “The General’s Daughter,” a far cry from her meek and mild character in her previous show, “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano.” “Sa ‘FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano’ kasi, I play the president’s daughter kaya I’m prim and proper,” she explained, “In ‘The ...

    • 13 March 2019
      8 hours ago No comment

      Daniel and Kathryn are still a couple

      Daniel Padilla has put a stop to breakup rumors with his statement that he and girlfriend of nearly five years, Kathryn Bernardo, are still a couple. In fact, the two are super sweet in a newly-released video that showed Kathryn’s sweet letter to Daniel, and Daniel’s thoughtful gift to ...

    • 13 March 2019
      9 hours ago No comment

      Clint Bondad opens up about break-up with Catriona on social media

      Actor and model Clint Bondad opened up about his break-up with reigning Miss Universe Catriona Gray on social media. The model-actor said he wanted to clear things up and set the record straight once and for all since people have been approaching him “like zombies with puppy eyes” after ...

    %d bloggers like this: