Filipino group moves to next round of “World of Dance US”; judges impressed

A group of young Filipino dancers impressed “World of Dance US” judge and executive producer Jennifer Lopez not only with their skills in dancing, but their wisdom.

VPeepz was asked by judge Derek Hough as to why they decided to travel all the way to the United States to join “World of Dance”.

“I guess we just want to show the world that even though we’re all different, I can say that there’s really unity and diversity. Even though we’re different i can say that dance has really brought us together,” a female representative of the group answered, which moved Lopez.

“To hear your… mission statement, from your mouth, from how you feel, and what you’re all about, to me this is why I have so much hope for the future of this world,” the singer said.

“You know the state that the world is in, and you guys are honestly gonna change the world and make it a better place,” she continued.

Hough, who gave the highest grade for the group, said VPeepz’ fireman inspired outfits fitted their “absolute fire” performance.

“The footwork, the speed, just how in sync you all were, how sharp, how you hit everything, the formation changes, everything was on point. It was so strong,” Hough told the group.

Fellow judge, Ne-yo likewise commended the group for their moves and synchronization.

“Dancing with one mind, everybody moving at the same time on the same accord you guys do that in spades,” the RnB singer commented.

The group got an average of 90.3 score from three of the judges which made them qualified to enter the next round of the competition, the Duels. Photo credit: entertainment mb.com.

(N. Jazul, abs-cbn)

