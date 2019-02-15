Former Miss Universe Dayanara Torres diagnosed with skin cancer

Dayanara Torres, 44, reveals that she has skin cancer.

The former Miss Universe titleholder took to her social media accounts to announce the sad news that she has been diagnosed with melanoma, a form of skin cancer.

It is said to be the “most dangerous form of skin cancer,” according to the Skin Cancer Foundation in the U.S.

Melanoma “often resemble moles; some develop from moles” and caused “mainly by intense, occasional UV exposure” that lead to sunburn.

Dayanara shared that after scheduling a long-overdue appointment with a doctor, they learned of her diagnosis.

“Now we are waiting to see which treatment I will be receiving but they have already removed a big area from the back of my knee ; also they have removed 2 lymph nodes at the top of my leg where it had already spread. Hoping it has not spread to any more areas or organs,” she said.

At the end of her post, Dayanara said she is sharing her condition to create awareness on the importance of having medical check-ups and taking care of our health.

Dayanara addressed her followers in Spanish, but she translated her announcement in English on her caption.

The post read: “Soy #Guerrera [I’m a warrior].

“As mothers we are always taking care of everyone around us… our kids, family, friends & often we forget to take care of ourselves.

“Hoping it has not spread to any more areas or organs.

“I have put everything in God’s hands & I know he has all control… My sons although a bit scared know about my faith and know they have a warrior of a mommy!

“But if I can help anyone along the way based on my experience, it would be to tell you… PLEASE, never forget to take care of yourself.

“If you see something or feel something different in your body have it checked… I had no idea skin cancer could spread anywhere else in your body.

“#Guerrera #iHaveFaith #TrustGod

“‘God doesn’t give the hardest battles to his tougher soldier, he creates the toughest soldiers through Life’s hardest battles’.

“TODAY is #WorldCancerDay

“#RaisingAwarenes”

Dayanara has two sons, Christian and Ryan.

M. Ganal, pep

Like this: Like Loading...