Gary Valenciano undergoes surgery

Veteran singer Gary Valenciano on Sunday underwent an emergency open heart surgery.

In a statement posted by his management company Manila Genesis Entertainment and Management Inc., Valenciano said he started to feel “a sensation I’d never felt before” after his performance with his son, Gabriel, to celebrate his 35th anniversary.

“Two weeks ago, I celebrated my 35th anniversary in entertainment with a dance performance with my son, Gabriel, and a beloved team that’s second family to me,” Valenciano wrote.

“To some, it may have looked like routine movements for my songs from yesteryears, but that performance is one I won’t ever forget. My life from that point would never be the same.

“After that dance, I felt a sensation I’d never felt before — not even during the times I would push myself, riding my mountain bike on the trails for extended periods of time — I felt tightness and pain in my chest,” he revealed. According to Valenciano, it was after his check up that he discovered that his left anterior descending artery has been blocked due to diabetes.

“Friends – the good news? I have a good, strong heart. The doctors are amazed. My heart and all its blood vessels, with the exception of one, are miraculously in excellent condition. Surprising after 39 years of Type 1 diabetes. The tough news? The one exception – the main valve, my left anterior descending artery (LAD) is 95% blocked and now has very thin walls, because of diabetes,” he wrote.

Valenciano also apologized to all the companies and shows he might have to miss because of his surgery.

Outpouring support

Messages of support from his colleagues in the industry poured in for Gary Valenciano after he went through an emergency open heart surgery on Sunday.

Fellow singers Martin Nievera, Ogie Alcasid, Zsa Zsa Padilla and Jaya all took to social media to share their get-well-soon messages for Valenciano.

We are behind you! Prayers for a quick recovery bro!” Nievera wrote in his Instagram post.

Alcasid, likewise, posted a message of encouragement for his fellow “Your Face Sounds Familiar Kids” judge.

“Dear bro, you will definitely be back stronger!! We are all here for you and cheering you on to your full recovery!! God be praised for your beautiful faith. We love you bro!” he wrote.

Padilla and Jaya also posted their photos with Valenciano, both hoping for his speedy recovery.

Aicelle Santos was also among those who wished her “Tito Gary” a quick recovery.

“Sending hugs and prayers, and declaring complete recovery and total healing on you Tito, in Jesus’ name,” Santos wrote.

Meanwhile, Valenciano’s children also posted their messages of support for their father.

abs-cbn news

