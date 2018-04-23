Gerald defends Bea from bashers

  • April 23, 2018
    • When news broke out that Bea Alonzo had unfollowed Gerald Anderson and his “My Perfect You” co-star Pia Wurtzbach on Instagram, many speculated this was an indication there was trouble in their relationship.

    But in an interview with the press last week, Gerald was quick to clarify it was just a simple misunderstanding that had already been resolved.

    “Basta sinagot ko na ‘yun. Sana maintindihan niyo. Ayoko nang humaba pa. Let’s just share positivity. Huwag na ‘yung puro nega na tao,” he shared during the Skechers X Camila Hi Lites event on April 8 in Quezon City.

    Gerald also had a special message to netizens who have been bashing Bea online for what happened.

    “Medyo nasagot ko na ‘yan nung isang araw. … Ang gusto kong sabihin sa mga bashers, ang mga nag- judge kay Bea na, ‘Wow, talaga?’ … Siguraduhin ninyo na perfect kayo bago kayo magsabi ng masama tungkol sa ibang tao, celebrity man or normal na tao. Parang wala tayong karapatan at wala kayo sa sitwasyon. ‘Yun lang,” he commented.

    The actor also stated he and Bea are doing well and people should not worry about the status of their relationship.

    “Basta ang importante, okay ang lahat at okay kami. Basta okay naman. Basta moving forward tayong lahat. Parang sa dami ng negativity sa mundo, let’s  focus on being positive. ‘Yun ang message ko para sa mga tao,” he said.

    MJ Felipe, Malaya

