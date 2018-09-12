Glaiza to pursue music production

The hit afternoon show of Glaiza de Castro, “Contessa,” is ending soon and she has made up her mind to rest from work for a while and go back to school to take up music production.

As we all know, Glaiza is a recording artist whose previous album is a big hit so it’s not surprising she wants to learn more about music production.

Their show started airing in March. “So half a year rin kaming magkakasama ng co-stars ko. Kahit paghihiganti ang tema ng show namin, masaya kami lagi lahat sa set. It’s been a good run.”

Glaiza assures their viewers of a satisfying finale. “Siempre, inaabangan ng lahat kung kailan matatapos ang kasamaan ng Pamilya Imperial. Basta huwag kayong mainip dahil tiyak na hindi magtatagumpay ang kanilang maiitim na balak at masisiyahan kayo sa ending namin.”

Why is she deadset on going back to school?

“Noon ko pa talaga balak gawin ‘yan. Kaya lang, laging hindi natutuloy dahil may magandang project na dumarating. It’s part of my personal goals. Nag-entrance exam na ako noon sa La Salle at pumasa naman, but I have to prioritize my career. But this time, I really want to give it a go kasi, let’s face it, I’m not getting any younger. Isa pa, music is a big part of my life kaya gusto ko talaga kumuha ng special course music production in London. Hindi naman ako matagal mawawala. Siempre, acting is my life kaya babalik at babalik pa rin ako diyan.”

