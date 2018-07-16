Glaiza works hard in Contessa

  • July 16, 2018
    • GLAIZA De Castro revealed that some of the episodes of her hit afternoon show, “Contessa,” are recorded in the morning and aired in the same afternoon. “Naubusan kasi kami ng stocked episodes,” she said. “Dalawang taping days namin, inabot ng maghapong ulan, lalo na ‘yung set in Daranak Falls na puro exterior, kaya walang nakunang eksena at na-pack up na lang kami.”

    She has visibly lost weight when we saw her on the set of “Contessa.”

    “Kasi physically and emotionally draining gawin ang role ni Contessa. Nahirapan din ako sa ‘Encantadia’ as Pirena, pero mas mahirap ito. Ang daming fight scenes. Daig ko pang nag-work out. May eksenang naka-gown ako at naka-heels, pero nakikipaglaban kay Gabby Eigenmann as Duquessa. Ang gown, inilusong ko pa sa ilog na puno ng water lily at napunit. Buti na lang, we have four copies of the same gown kaya kahit masira ang isa, may pamalit agad. Tapos, emotionally, very taxing din. May taping na six sequences ang kinunan, puro umiiyak ako. Ang hapdi ang mata ko sa kaiiyak.”

    And the fact that she’s also shooting a movie makes her work overtime. She plays the title role of “Liway” in a film that’s an entry in the Cinemalaya Film Festival this August. Liway is an NPA rebel who got arrested by the military at the height of martial law with her very much pregnant. She gives birth to her child while she’s detained in a military camp.

