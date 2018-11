“Happy place.”

That was the caption of actor Matteo Guidicelli to his newest photo with his girlfriend, singer-actress Sarah Geronimo.

On Wednesday night, Guidicelli took to Instagram to share their photo. Joining them in the photo was the actor’s younger brother.

The newest photo of the couple received thousands of Likes from their fans and supporters.

Last September, Guidicelli and Geronimo attended the ABS-CBN Ball 2018 together.

The two were also spotted in Italy that same month

Like this: Like Loading...