Heart Evangelista grieves but hopeful after miscarriage

On May 12, GMA-7 actress Heart Evangelista and husband Sen. Chiz Escudero officially announced that they were expecting twins.

The 33-year-old actress was a picture of happiness in the photo she shared giving her husband a hug while holding a baby’s onesie.

Sadly, Heart lost both her babies in utero.

In an emotional message she posted on her Instagram account today, June 6, a hearbroken Heart expressed her grief having learned their baby had no heartbeat.

Heart wrote, “There are not enough words to express how heavy my heart feels but I know it’s important to share this because it’s part of my motherhood journey.

“At this week’s Doctor appointment, just as we hit the 3 month mark, we found out that her heart stopped beating.”

She continued, “For some it might be early on but for us, we were so ready to meet you, little one.”

Heart, however, was grateful to have experienced giving unconditional love to their unborn first baby.

“Carrying you made me feel like a completely new person. Just the thought of you taught me what unconditional love feels like.

“The Doctor told me that there really wasn’t anything we could’ve done, that this happens to a higher percentage of first time moms.

“I know this is true because so many of you have been open with sharing your experiences.

“Your kindness and positivity in sharing about your own miscarriages remind me to be strong.

Towards the end of her message, Heart remains positive knowing that both her babies are in heaven.

“I am so grateful for all your love throughout this entire journey.

“It’s not the end, just another chapter. I take comfort knowing that you’re up there with your twin.

“I don’t question God about this sad time, I trust in His timing and plan.

“I hope you all understand that I’ll be taking some time off but your support and kind words will be felt, even if I’m not able to reply.

“I’m not looking for answers, just peace.” Heart also revealed that they have picked a name for their baby.

“For what it’s worth, I already had a name for you. “My Mira, funnily enough, I already loved your smile. I know you’ll find your way back to me.”

On May 17, Heart revealed that she was having twin pregnancy and announced that she lost one of the twins.

(N. Tuzson, pep)

Like this: Like Loading...