Heart not bothered by non-greetings from Ai Ai and Kris

  • May 29, 2018
    • Practically like any woman heavy with a child, Heart Evangelista (Love Marie Ongpauco-Escudero) is going through the usual hassle in her first trimestral period of pregnancy.

    Apart from the vomiting spells, her nostrils are allergic to certain scents. But if there’s one thing that Heart goes admittedly crazy about, it’s “white” food like eggs, bread, mayonnaise, among others.

    The Kapuso actress isn’t finicky though, a loving request of mayo-filled ham-and-egg sandwich from Senator Chiz Escudero in the middle of the night isn’t strange at all.

    Vignettes is just too happy for Heart who has actually planned getting pregnant three years after she and Chiz got hitched. She couldn’t possibly make a go for it as the following year—2016—had Chiz running for Vice President.

    That time, too, Heart—aside from keeping a regular weekly program on GMA—was too much involved in her painting exhibits (she later branched out in painting designer bags).

    Congratulatory messages flooded Heart’s IG account soon after her announcement. Netizens, however, couldn’t seem to get enough of those as they were expecting the same heartwarming words from no less than Kris Aquino and Ai Ai de las Alas, at the very least.

    Why them? Kris is open about her long-standing friendship with Chiz, while Ai Ai—back in ABS-CBN—has always treated Heart as her own daughter (Heart played one of Ai Ai’s kids in “Tanging Ina”).

    Could it be—as the netizens speculated—that Kris and Ai Ai “abstained” since they’re both close and identified with Mrs. Dantes? Kris is godmother to Mr. and Mrs. Dantes while Ai Ai and the latter co-host GMA’s “Sunday PinaSaya.”

    Vignettes, however, believes otherwise. For all we know, both Kris and Ai Ai did congratulate Heart via other means of communication. It’s also flimsy, if not trivial to think it was for Mrs. Dantes’ sake that they chose to remain silent.

    Already mothers themselves, there should be no longer room for such childish “kampi-kampihan.”(R. Carassco III, TMT)

