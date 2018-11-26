Heart receives Equality Champion Award

Actress Heart Evangelista has long been an advocate of causes close to her heart – cancer awareness, animal welfare, and, ultimately, equal rights for her brothers and sisters from the rainbow community.

Such is why she was given the Equality Champion Award, presented to her by LGBTQ+ groups during the Equality Night last Thursday, November 15. “Filipinos have always been known to be a people of love, and I believe that love is never discriminatory; love is inclusive to all, regardless of age and sexual orientation,” wrote Heart on Instagram Friday, November 16.

She said she is determined to continue championing the rights of the minority group. “Thank you for giving me the Equality Champion Award. I will continue to create awareness for the rights of the LGBTQIA+ community, and will encourage everybody to do the same. Let’s all join forces to create a Philippines that is diverse, accepting, and full of love.”

(J.M. Felipe, Malaya)

