Icons Amalia Fuentes, Tony Mabesa take one last bow

Two Philippine entertainment icons took their final bows within hours of each other this weekend. Theater legend and award-winning actor Tony Mabesa passed away at 10:20 p.m. on October 4, according to a Facebook post by noted playwright Floy Quintos of Dulaang Unibersidad ng

Pilipinas (Dulaang UP), of which the veteran actor was founding an artistic director.

Mabesa was 84.

Quintos posted, “We, the family of Antonio Mabesa, are saddened to announce his passing. Sir Tony joined his creator at 10:20 this evening. He was surrounded by family and friends.

“Details of the wake will be announced tomorrow (Saturday). We thank you for your prayers. We hope you can respect the family’s wish for privacy at this time.”

The cause of Mabesa’s death was not immediately known.

Meanwhile, Alfonso Martinez, grandson of movie queen Amalia Fuentes also announced her passing on Facebook early Saturday.

“It is with great sadness that I, together with my siblings Alyanna and Alissa, inform you that our grandmother, Amalia Amador Muhlach, has taken her last breath this morning in the Philippines.

She is now reunited with her husband Joey Stevens, our mother Anna-Lissa Martinez and her ex-husband, our Lolo Bobby. We have prayed for nothing but peace for her and now she can finally rest. Our family only asks that you respect our privacy during this time and join us in praying for her soul.”

Arrangements for her wake and funeral are being made as of press time.

Multiple organ failure reportedly was the cause of Fuentes’ death. She was 84. (C. Adlad, TMT)

