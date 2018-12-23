Iza Calzado ready for her wedding

  December 23, 2018
    • Beautiful and talented Iza Calzado is the newest Belo bride. She is set to wed her fiancé, tech entrepreneur Ben Wintle in a fun beach wedding very soon.

    Although she is the first person to say that juggling a super busy schedule (that involves a new TV show for ABS-CBN and shooting for a brand new film for iFlix), in between wedding preparations presents all sorts of challenges, the happy lady remains unperturbed.

    Iza’s mind is put at great ease knowing that she has people around her ready, willing and able to help and support her in any way in her journey to the next chapter of her life.

    Iza is bright-eyed and her future looks divine as her husband-to-be seems to complement her in a lot of ways. She says of him, “Ben and I balance each other out. I feel that we fill each other’s weaknesses with each other’s strengths. I knew he would make such an amazing father because he has been very helpful in helping me raise my step brother and of how he is with our dogs. I knew he would be a great partner in life.”

