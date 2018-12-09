How Iza is preparing for her altar date

  December 9, 2018
    • THE scintillating Iza Calzado is set to wed her fiancé, tech entrepreneur Ben Wintle, in a fun beach wedding very soon.

    The bride-to-be met her beloved, British-Filipino Benjamin Wintle seven years ago. “He is a tech entrepreneur and is the founder and CEO of the app, Booky, which started as a food app and has now entered fitness and beauty space. He loves dogs and plays tennis on the weekends.”

    Isabelle Daza played matchmaker, revealed Iza. “I was hosting for the launch of Esquire magazine in 2011. He was a guest and he saw me on stage. Our common friend, Isabelle Daza, found out that Ben was asking another friend about me and was quick to pull him to me and she tapped my shoulder and said, ‘Ben-Iza, Iza-Ben. Single-Single.’ Safe to say I met my prince at the Ball. The rest is history.”

    Although she is the first person to say juggling a busy schedule that involves a new TV show for ABS-CBN and shooting for a brand new film for iFlix, in between wedding preparations presents all sorts of challenges, the happy lady remains unperturbed.

    Iza’s mind is put at great ease knowing she has people around her ready, willing and able to help and support her in any way in her journey to the next chapter of her life.

    Iza is bright-eyed and her future looks divine as her husband-to-be seems to complement her in a lot of ways.

    “Ben and I balance each other out. I feel that we fill each other’s weaknesses with each other’s strengths. I knew he would make such an amazing father because he has been very helpful in helping me raise my step brother and of how he is with our dogs. I knew he would be a great partner in life,” she said.

    The beautiful actress and her fiancé are both eager to start a family. Their target? End of next year.

    “Just need to finish some projects next Year so end of the next year is the deadliest deadline to start creating and hoping for a family,” she shared.

    (Malaya)

