JaDine sightings

Regular sighting of Nadine Lustre and James Reid in various venues partying with friends, enjoying the beach, and even while on a shopping spree makes people think they are not the busy celebrities like they used to be.

After their previous soap Till I Met You, less popular than their phenomenal hitOn the Wings of Love, nothing is heard of them.

Though reports say they will soon face the cameras for their next project, nothing concrete is being talked about nor posted on the social media. On the TV front, it seems that ABS-CBN has a number of soaps in the can for the rest of 2017 that even the likes of Kathniel and LizQuen have to wait.

Many of JaDine fans and supporters are asking us for the latest update of whatever the love team has in store for 2017 but they are getting nothin.

JaDine is among the biggest “moneymakers” of 2016 and not seeing them (except for their individual product endorsements) is not a pretty good sign. (A. Nabua, MS)

Like this: Like Loading...