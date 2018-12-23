Jake Zyrus’ dream wedding happening soon

  • joelcastro.com
  • December 23, 2018
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 54

    • Jake Zyrus (formerly Charice Pempengco) is ready to share a good number of details about his forthcoming wedding with girlfriend Shyre Aquino.

    At a recent event, Jake, despite prodding by the entertainment media though a good number of details about his forthcoming wedding to girlfriend Shyre Aquino, wouldn’t disclose when and where the occasion will take place. “But it’s a dream come true,” he said.

    “For now, just leave it to us. We’ll announce the details later anyway,” Jake said of his long-cherished dream of seeing himself raise a family with the person he intends to spend the rest of his life with.

    “Like anyone else, I want to be with the person who loves, understands and supports me every step of the way. And I think I found the right person in Shyre.”

    Cliché as it sounds, Jake believes that love is a two-way street, “And that’s exactly what’s happening in our relationship. I’m not exaggerating but ours is perfectly perfect!”

    As far as he and Shyre are concerned, everything seems “perfectly perfect,” but how about her relationship with his mom Raquel and grandmother Tess? It’s a known fact that Raquel and Tess weren’t accepting and approving even of his past relationship (with Alyssa Quijano who they claimed was practically running his life).

    Are Raquel and Tess showing up on his altar date?

    (R. Carrasco 3rd, TMT)

    Share

    Previous Story

    Iza Calzado ready for her wedding

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 23 December 2018
      16 hours ago No comment

      Jake Zyrus’ dream wedding happening soon

      Jake Zyrus (formerly Charice Pempengco) is ready to share a good number of details about his forthcoming wedding with girlfriend Shyre Aquino. At a recent event, Jake, despite prodding by the entertainment media though a good number of details about his forthcoming wedding to girlfriend Shyre Aquino, wouldn’t disclose ...

    • 23 December 2018
      18 hours ago No comment

      Iza Calzado ready for her wedding

      Beautiful and talented Iza Calzado is the newest Belo bride. She is set to wed her fiancé, tech entrepreneur Ben Wintle in a fun beach wedding very soon. Although she is the first person to say that juggling a super busy schedule (that involves a new TV show for ...

    • 23 December 2018
      20 hours ago No comment

      Sarah Geronimo, Matteo Guidicelli keep holding hands in Cebu school visit

      Tila hindi mapaghiwalay ang magkasintahang Sarah Geronimo at Matteo Guidicelli habang naglilibot sa hometown ng binata sa Cebu kahapon, December 18. Panay ang holding hands ng dalawa nang bisitahin nila ang mga estudyante ng Gualandi Effata Catholic School for the Hearing Impaired. Pagpasok pa lang ng classroom ay magkahawak-kamay ...

    • 23 December 2018
      22 hours ago No comment

      The King of Atlantis

      Hawaiian-born actor Jason Momoa is bringing diversity into the superhero world by playing half-surface dweller, half-Atlantean Arthur Curry otherwise known as Aquaman. The 39-year-old actor was in town together with co-star Amber Heard and director James Wan for the Asian premiere of their latest film, an action-packed adventure that ...

    • 23 December 2018
      23 hours ago No comment

      Anne Curtis as one of Asia’s rising star!

      Actress-model Anne Curtis-Smith has been recognized by Variety magazine and the International Film Festival and Awards or IFFA as one of Asia’s rising stars She was among the top five awardees chosen during the event held on December 15 at Macao Cultural Center in Macau, China. Curtis expressed her ...

    %d bloggers like this: