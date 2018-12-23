Jake Zyrus’ dream wedding happening soon

Jake Zyrus (formerly Charice Pempengco) is ready to share a good number of details about his forthcoming wedding with girlfriend Shyre Aquino.

At a recent event, Jake, despite prodding by the entertainment media though a good number of details about his forthcoming wedding to girlfriend Shyre Aquino, wouldn’t disclose when and where the occasion will take place. “But it’s a dream come true,” he said.

“For now, just leave it to us. We’ll announce the details later anyway,” Jake said of his long-cherished dream of seeing himself raise a family with the person he intends to spend the rest of his life with.

“Like anyone else, I want to be with the person who loves, understands and supports me every step of the way. And I think I found the right person in Shyre.”

Cliché as it sounds, Jake believes that love is a two-way street, “And that’s exactly what’s happening in our relationship. I’m not exaggerating but ours is perfectly perfect!”

As far as he and Shyre are concerned, everything seems “perfectly perfect,” but how about her relationship with his mom Raquel and grandmother Tess? It’s a known fact that Raquel and Tess weren’t accepting and approving even of his past relationship (with Alyssa Quijano who they claimed was practically running his life).

Are Raquel and Tess showing up on his altar date?

(R. Carrasco 3rd, TMT)

