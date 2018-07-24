James, Nadine, Kiana help clean up Siargao while on vacation

Beach vacations have become more than just a relaxing getaway for some celebrities as they put in some extra time cleaning up the beaches after they notice something that shouldn’t be in the water: heaps and heaps of trash.

Reel- and real-life couple James Reid and Nadine Lustre, along with James’ siblings Tom, Lauren and Jack and singer Kiana Valenciano, made cleaning up Siargao part of their vacation.

Pictures shared by Lauren Reid show the group of friends posing with beachgoers and local kids. At the center of their group are two sacks filled with trash.

“The beach is NOT a trash bin!” Lauren said. “Keep the beach happy and throw your rubbish in the bin!”

She shared that the cleanup was an “impromptu” act while they visited for a spa party.

The surfing destination has become a tourist favorite for celebrities, but with more visitors comes more pollution.

On their respective visits to Siargao, Jericho Rosales and Anne Curtis have raised awareness through their social media posts on waste found in the waters. Curtis called for “proper waste management” and “less use of plastic” as some of the solutions to the problem.

Valenciano also promoted cleaning up local beaches while in La Union during this year’s Labor Day weekend.

(N. Guno /ra, Inq.net)

Like this: Like Loading...