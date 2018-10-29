Janella breaks silence, accuses Elmo of physical abuse

Actress Janella Salvador has accused her onscreen partner Elmo Magalona of physically hurting her, saying the abuse happened twice.

In an exclusive interview with Philippine Star entertainment columnist Ricky Lo, Salvador said the first time she was mistreated was when Magalona had a drink.

“The first time happened months earlier. He claimed that he didn’t remember what he did, maybe because he had a drink, and he asked for forgiveness and I gave him a chance. I told him, ‘Next time, don’t bring yourself to the point that you will hurt someone.’ He promised naman that he wouldn’t do it again,” she said.

She said the second incident happened when she and Elmo got into an argument after attending a party hosted by Janella’s friend.

She said Elmo “reportedly had one drink too many” and that she had also been drinking. “Social drinking,” she said.

She added that she fought back by slapping Elmo because she felt “disrespected.”

In the interview, Salvador also admitted that she resumed seeing a psychiatrist two weeks after that incident and that Elmo had done the same.

She also said she spoke out not to shame Elmo or put him down.

“I just want to correct the lies being spread against me and my mom, and to let the truth out. I thought long and hard before I decided to speak out. I gave (Elmo) the chance to speak up and own up to what he did but it seems that somebody is stopping him from doing it,” she said.

Salvador said she has stopped wearing the friendship bracelet given to her by Magalona.

“For two years, I focused on Elmo and myself. This time, I am giving more attention to myself. He hurt me and I cannot, can never tolerate that,” says Salvador who is now fixing her relationship with her mom Jenine Desiderio.

Asked if she still loves Magalona, Salvador replied: “I did say na love ko siya. Hindi naman ganoon kabilis mawawala ‘yon.”

(abs-cbn)

