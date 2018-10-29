Janella breaks silence, accuses Elmo of physical abuse

  • joelcastro.com
  • October 29, 2018
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 33

    • Actress Janella Salvador has accused her onscreen partner Elmo Magalona of physically hurting her, saying the abuse happened twice.

    In an exclusive interview with Philippine Star entertainment columnist Ricky Lo, Salvador said the first time she was mistreated was when Magalona had a drink.

    “The first time happened months earlier. He claimed that he didn’t remember what he did, maybe because he had a drink, and he asked for forgiveness and I gave him a chance. I told him, ‘Next time, don’t bring yourself to the point that you will hurt someone.’ He promised naman that he wouldn’t do it again,” she said.

    She said the second incident happened when she and Elmo got into an argument after attending a party hosted by Janella’s friend.

    She said Elmo “reportedly had one drink too many” and that she had also been drinking. “Social drinking,” she said.
    She added that she fought back by slapping Elmo because she felt “disrespected.”

    In the interview, Salvador also admitted that she resumed seeing a psychiatrist two weeks after that incident and that Elmo had done the same.

    She also said she spoke out not to shame Elmo or put him down.

    “I just want to correct the lies being spread against me and my mom, and to let the truth out. I thought long and hard before I decided to speak out. I gave (Elmo) the chance to speak up and own up to what he did but it seems that somebody is stopping him from doing it,” she said.

    Salvador said she has stopped wearing the friendship bracelet given to her by Magalona.

    “For two years, I focused on Elmo and myself. This time, I am giving more attention to myself. He hurt me and I cannot, can never tolerate that,” says Salvador who is now fixing her relationship with her mom Jenine Desiderio.

    Asked if she still loves Magalona, Salvador replied: “I did say na love ko siya. Hindi naman ganoon kabilis mawawala ‘yon.”

    (abs-cbn)

    Share

    Previous Story

    ‘La Luna Sangre,’ ‘Ang Probinsyano’ to air in Thailand

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 29 October 2018
      37 mins ago No comment

      Janella breaks silence, accuses Elmo of physical abuse

      Actress Janella Salvador has accused her onscreen partner Elmo Magalona of physically hurting her, saying the abuse happened twice. In an exclusive interview with Philippine Star entertainment columnist Ricky Lo, Salvador said the first time she was mistreated was when Magalona had a drink. “The first time happened months ...

    • 27 October 2018
      2 days ago No comment

      ‘La Luna Sangre,’ ‘Ang Probinsyano’ to air in Thailand

      More ABS-CBN shows are set to air in Thailand and Laos after JKN Global, the top content provider and channel operator in Thailand, bought over 290 hours of content from ABS-CBN at the recent MIPCOM, an annual trade event in France. The deal gave JKN Global the right to ...

    • 27 October 2018
      2 days ago No comment

      Kathryn shares why she is excited about Daniel’s concert

      Kathryn Bernardo insists she won’t be performing with Daniel Padilla in his concert this October After getting emotional at the recent thanksgiving party to celebrate the blockbuster success of her Star Cinema movie The Hows of Us, Kathryn Bernardo shared how she feels about the early retirement plans of ...

    • 27 October 2018
      2 days ago No comment

      Teaching disaster-preparedness to ordinary Filipinos

      Journalist Jeff Canoy, survival and disaster expert Doc Ted Esguerra, and Project NOAH director and geologist Mahar Lagmay are on a mission to impart knowledge and skills on emergency and disaster-preparedness to Filipinos via the program, “DZMM Red Alert.” The three anchors have been using their respective expertise and ...

    • 26 October 2018
      3 days ago No comment

      GOOD CITIZENS READY FOR “REAL LIFE” AT HALF THE COST

      New report: BC independent schools excel in meeting government education goals despite lower funding British Columbia’s independent schools are far ahead of public schools in meeting a key provincial educational requirement: getting high school students ready for “real life.” The provincial government recently implemented changes to high school curriculum ...

    %d bloggers like this: