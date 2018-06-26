Jennylyn nixes film offers for TV series

  June 26, 2018
    • JENNYLYN Mercado is getting offers to do a new movie but it’s her decision not to accept it while she’s still busy with her primetime action-drama, “The Cure.”

    “Mahirap gawin ang ‘The Cure’ kasi mabusisi ang action scenes we are required to do so dito muna ako magpo-focus,” she says. “Medyo madugo ang mga eksena na madalas, puro big scenes at umaga na kapag natatapos ang taping. Hindi ko maisisingit gumawa ng bagong movie sa sobrang hectic ng schedule namin.”

    She’s just thankful she has good rapport with her leading man in “The Cure,” Tom Rodriguez. “Mag-asawa ang roles namin as Charity and Greg Salvador. Akala noong una, baka mailang kami sa isa’t isa kasi common knowledge namang may kanya-kanya kaming love life, pero hindi naman nakaapekto sa amin at all.”

    Tom is on with Carla Abellana while she’s with Dennis Trillo.

    “Actually, ‘magkapatid’ sina Tom at Dennis kasi iisa ang manager nila (Popoy Caritativo). Masarap katrabaho si Tom kasi very dedicated sa trabaho. Mas mahirap ang ginagawa niya sa show kaysa sa akin kasi he’s required to do more fight scenes and stunts. At hahanga ka kasi ayaw niyang magpa-double. Grabe, ang lakas ng loob at talagang kinakaya niya dahil ayaw niyang dayain ang viewers.”

    She and the rest of the cast of “The Cure” are very grateful because the show continues to gain more loyal followers who want to know what will happen to the characters now that the epidemic caused by the deadly monkey virus continues to spread. “Mas patindi nang patindi ang bawat episode,” she adds. “May bago na namang member ng cast, si Lotlot de Leon as a nun, si Sister Rosita, na survivor ng epidemia. As Charity, mauubos naman ang pasencia ko kay Diva Montelaba as Suzy and her tyrannical boyfriend Jay Manalo as Fernan, so itinuloy ko na ang pagtakas mula sa kampo ng survivors sa epidemia.”

    (M. Bautista, Malaya)

