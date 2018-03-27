Jericho Rosales expressed his happiness knowing his son knows the value of education. “Kung gusto niyang maging artista, hanggang tumanda siya pwede, but for us kasi, like ako, hindi ako nabigyan ng pribilehiyo para mag-kolehiyo, di ba? So gusto ko na nakikita niya ‘yung value ng education.

“He’s a bright kid and that’s what I love about him. And he is a gentleman and ang values niya ay tama, so I am really proud of Santino and alam niyang may opportunity dito, pero marunong siyang magtimbang ng mga bagay so because of that I am really happy,” he stated.

Jericho is one proud dad as his son Santino is soon to graduate from high school. The actor revealed Santino’s plans to pursue a college course.

“Excited na ako, magka-college na siya. He’s graduating [high school] this year. Nagsa-soccer pa rin siya, football-soccer. He does modeling so mas ginusto niya ‘yung path ng mommy niya dati, his mom was an ex-model so ito ‘yung gusto niyang mundo. But he’s okay with commercials but right now – which I’m very, very, very happy about and so proud of him – because gusto niyang mag-focus sa studies niya, so para sa akin I know that nandiyan ‘yung opportunities sa kanya but he chooses to study so I’m really proud of him,” Jericho said in an interview with the media at his contract signing with ABS-CBN.

What course will Santino take in college?

“Business, ayoko munang i-announce saan siya mag-aaral, but business ‘yung karera niya,” Jericho revealed.

