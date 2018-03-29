Jessie J eager to work with KZ Tandingan

After getting eliminated from Chinese’s “Singer 2018,” KZ Tandingan took to Twitter to share her reflections on leaving the show.

“I close my eyes because faith is seeing for me. I did everything I could, but the results are out of our control. I’m going home tomorrow with a happy heart. This won’t be the last time the world will hear a Filipino sing her heart out. Thank You, Lord! Mabuhay ang Pilipinas!” she wrote.

Although no longer a part of the show, she has left a lasting impression on the other contenders, most especially international pop star Jessie J.

When she got eliminated from the show, KZ received a hug from Jessie J, who told her, “You are amazing. We know each other now. Stay in touch, please. Let’s do some work together. I’d love that.”

Jessie J also posted a message on her Instagram, stating how incredible it feels to be part of the show. Her post included a selfie she had with KZ.

“Having the time of my life doing the show ‘Singer’ in China with these amazing people. Life is about experience. Doing things that break away from the norm and the expected in this industry. Bridging a gap between two very different cultures,” she wrote.

M.J. Felipe, Malaya

