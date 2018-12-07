Jessy on working with ex JM

    'May mga tao na mas minabuti na huwag na lang': Jessy on working with ex JM

    If one were to ask her, she’s OK working with ex-boyfriend JM de Guzman. But as Jessy Mendiola explained to Pep, , she understands why some people aren’t too fond of that idea.

    “Para sa akin, OK lang,” the actress said in an interview during a press conference for her upcoming movie, “The Girl in the Orange Dress,” an entry to this year’s Metro Manila Film Festival.

    Mendiola added, however: “Pero may mga tao sa paligid ko na mas minabuti na huwag na lang. OK na ‘yun. He’s doing well right now and I’m just really happy for him.”

    De Guzman recently starred in the afternoon series “Precious Hearts Romances Presents: Araw Gabi,” where his love team with young actress Barbie Imperial drew a following.

    It was in 2015 when Mendiola and De Guzman broke up for good. It was their second split following the one in 2013, which happened two years into their relationship then.

    Mendiola, now dating Luis Manzano, shared that she’s still in civil terms with De Guzman, whom she greeted on his birthday in September.

    Mendiola was speaking at the press conference for “The Girl in the Orange Dress,” the Quantum Films entry to the 2018 Metro Manila Film Festival. She stars in the movie alongside Jericho Rosales.

    (abs-cbn news)

