‘Jesusa’ meant for Sylvia Sanchez

It did not take long for Sylvia Sanchez to say yes once she learned of the project “Jesusa” from writer and director Ronald Carballo.

The writer-director was forthright, she said. She knew from the get-go that she was not the original choice. It did not matter to her. She is an actress – and what matters to her is the story, of course, and giving her all to her role.

“Hindi importante sa akin kung ako ang first choice nila – ang importante sa akin, sa akin napunta at gagampanan ko nang buong buo [ang role],” she revealed, “At nung kinausap ako ni Direk Ronald kung ano yung role, hindi niya alam na slowly at bawat bitaw niya ng salita, pumapasok na si Jesusa sa sarili ko, pumapasok na sya sa katauhan ko, na parang ako na si Jesusa.”

It is a role unlike any she’d played before, said Sylvia. Jesusa is a mom driven to the depths of despair because of a nightmarish life with an abusive partner and a dysfunctional family. “Naging luka-luka at addict” was how Sylvia described the character.

“Never akong naging addict sa role so parang challenging, bagong role, why not? Isa lang tinanong ko talaga. Sabi ko, ‘Direk Ronald, anong klase kang director?’ Kasi kilala ko si Direk Ronald as news reporter at writer ng iba’t ibang shows. Kilala ko na pag si Ronald, ang taray! So nasa isip ko, magtataray ba siya? Nasa 80% na natatanggapin ko ang role, [pero] eto na lang tanong ko, anong klase ka bang director? Mabait ka ba? Nagtataray ka ba sa set? Naninigaw ka ba ng artista?

Nanininsyon ka ba ng artista? Sabi niya, ay hindi, chill lang ako. Sabi ko, good! Kasi, kahit sabihing marunong akong umarte, kahit sabihing ilang shows or movies nagawa ko, nagampanan ko , takot ako sa direcktor na sinisigawan ako. Takot ako sa tinetension ako. Takot ako sa binubungangaan sa set kasi hindi ko nabibigay ang best ko. Mas gusto ko kausapin ako director ko,” she revealed.

For Carballo, Sanchez was like a life raft. “Sinagip niya ako,” he said. He had always wanted to work with the country’s superstar, and in his mind, Nora was Jesusa. The initial talk between star and director was positive – and they had reached a verbal agreement, until the actress backed out. Upon meeting and getting to know Sylvia, Carballo was convinced everything was providential.

“Napakalaking blessing syempre si Lord ang nag aayos ng lahat ng ito, maaring hindi natuloy si Ate Guy, hindi talaga meant sa kanya ang material. Napunta kay Sylvia Sanchez,” he stated.

“Nung napunta kay Sylvia, talagang nabura lahat ‘yung sinabi kong hindi ko gagawin ang pelikula kung hindi si Nora Aunor kasi nakita ko kung gaano ka-professional si Miss Sylvia Sanchez at kung paano niya tinackle ang role – na eventually naisip ko talaga. Siya talaga ang binigay para lalong mapaganda ang pelikula at maisabuhay ang isang material na pangarap kong gawin na matagal kong itinago.”

“Jesusa” is produced by Oeuvre Events and Production Management and is intended for release in the middle of the year.

