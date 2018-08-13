Jodi Sta. Maria after topping Dean’s List in her pre-med studies: “Push pa more.”

Jodi Sta. Maria continues to be an inspiration to her fans as she successfully ends her school year with a GPA of 3.800 in her pre-med studies.

The ABS-CBN actress was visibly emotional when Southville International School and Colleges gave her honor for topping this semester’s Dean’s List.

On Instagram, the Sana Dalawa ang Puso lead actress looked back at her journey as a student.

She wrote, “These past years of taking up a pre-med course has molded me, trained me, tested me…but here I am almost at the end of the race as I finish my last year of undergrad studies.

“I’ve played many roles in my life—an actor, daughter and most importantly being a mother.

“But being a student had me seeking out one of the most important gifts from God—the chance to pursue my BS Psychology degree.

“Each subject I had was an opportunity to develop myself and achieve new accomplishments.

“With every challenge and experience, God prepared me and taught me to run my race without quitting.

“I have learned to be receptive to the whole process, more aware of what I am learning and why.

“I want you to know how exciting and stimulating an education can be.

“With a grateful heart, I am beyond happy to share with you that I was able to finish this semester with flying colors.

“Thank you, God for the gift of perseverance, patience, and the eagerness to learn and become a student of life.

“I am just at the start of what will be an even greater journey, and I am excited where it will take me.

“One year na lang… push pa more!”

Jodi then included a Bible verse from the book of Isaiah.

The Kapamilya star added, “’But those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength.

“Parang if there are dreams in your heart na hindi pa napu-fulfill at this time, don’t just easily let go of it because at the proper time, your dreams will be realized.

“That’s something na hindi po nawala sa puso at isipan ko, yung pagme-medisina… “Partly, I’m being motivated by my being a mother.

“I really want to put a premium on education because I have a son, and I want to be able to set a good example for him.

“I want to lead by example.”

By: F. Ganal, pep

Like this: Like Loading...