“Eat Bulaga” host Joey de Leon and his long-time partner Eileen Macapagal tied the knot Monday in an intimate ceremony attended by close friends and family.

De Leon shared the milestone on Instagram with a photo of him and his wife in their wedding attire, captioned simply: “Mr. and Mrs. De Leon.”

The couple exchanged vows at the Supreme Court in Manila, photos of the event posted by their guests showed.

“That’s it! Natuloy din!” wrote Sen. Tito Sotto in the caption of his photo with wife, screen veteran Helen Gamboa, with the newlyweds in the background. Sotto is a third of the “TVJ” trio with de Leon and comedian Vic Sotto.

De Leon and Macapagal have three children together — Jocas, Jako, and Jio. The comedian has two other children, TV stars Keempee and Cheenee, from a past relationship with screen veteran Daria Ramirez.

