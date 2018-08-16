John and Isabel expecting 2nd child

Three years married to John Prats, Isabel Oli-Prats is already expecting their second child. The couple married in May 2015. By April 18 the following year, they were already welcoming their eldest, Lilly Feather, into the world. Last June 26, the couple announced that baby #2 was already on his way.

One would think that pregnancy would be easier now, but such is not the case for her.

“It’s way, way different. I thought the first was hard. This is harder pala!” said the actress.

Isabel is already at the end of her second trimester, and it seems like things are finally easing up. “I’m doing good. I’ve had bed rest for four months.”

Last August 2, she joined fellow brand ambassadors Mike Tan, Gee Ann Abrahan-Perz, and Mickey Perz during the store opening of Combi Philippines. Looking fresh and blooming in her all-white ensemble, Isabel eagerly took note of the details about each product of #CombiPH, especially their top three products: stroller, parenting station, and car seat. The Japanese brand prides itself in innovating baby care.

“I’m so excited,” said Isabel. “There’s less stress. Since may experience na ako sa first ko, I’m more relaxed. Even though medyo mahirap, mas alam ko na how to deal with things. Different naman every pregnancy. Mas happy, kasi alam ko na kung anong gagawin ko.”

She chooses to savor every minute of her pregnancy, both the ups and downs of it. She shared this advice for first-time moms: “Enjoy. Enjoy it talaga. There may be morning sickness and all, but don’t let that get in the way of your enjoyment. Enjoy the rest of the experience.

Sandaling-sandali lang talaga ‘yan. ‘Yung nine, ten months nila, ang ikli-ikli lang noon. They grow so fast!”

