John and Isabel expecting 2nd child

  • joelcastro.com
  • August 16, 2018
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 59

    • Three years married to John Prats, Isabel Oli-Prats is already expecting their second child. The couple married in May 2015. By April 18 the following year, they were already welcoming their eldest, Lilly Feather, into the world. Last June 26, the couple announced that baby #2 was already on his way.

    One would think that pregnancy would be easier now, but such is not the case for her.

    “It’s way, way different. I thought the first was hard. This is harder pala!” said the actress.

    Isabel is already at the end of her second trimester, and it seems like things are finally easing up. “I’m doing good. I’ve had bed rest for four months.”

    Last August 2, she joined fellow brand ambassadors Mike Tan, Gee Ann Abrahan-Perz, and Mickey Perz during the store opening of Combi Philippines. Looking fresh and blooming in her all-white ensemble, Isabel eagerly took note of the details about each product of #CombiPH, especially their top three products: stroller, parenting station, and car seat. The Japanese brand prides itself in innovating baby care.

    “I’m so excited,” said Isabel. “There’s less stress. Since may experience na ako sa first ko, I’m more relaxed. Even though medyo mahirap, mas alam ko na how to deal with things. Different naman every pregnancy. Mas happy, kasi alam ko na kung anong gagawin ko.”

    She chooses to savor every minute of her pregnancy, both the ups and downs of it. She shared this advice for first-time moms: “Enjoy. Enjoy it talaga. There may be morning sickness and all, but don’t let that get in the way of your enjoyment. Enjoy the rest of the experience.

    Sandaling-sandali lang talaga ‘yan. ‘Yung nine, ten months nila, ang ikli-ikli lang noon. They grow so fast!”

    Share

    Previous Story

    Kylie’s sweet message to Aljur

    Next Story

    Bela, JC are back to break hearts

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 16 August 2018
      4 hours ago No comment

      Bela, JC are back to break hearts

      A year after their first blockbuster team-up via the heartbreaking movie, “100 Tula Para Kay Stella,” Bela Padilla and JC Santos reunite with director Jason Paul Laxamana to tell a different kind of love story in “The Day After Valentine’s,” an official entry to the 2018 Pista ng Pelikulang ...

    • 16 August 2018
      6 hours ago No comment

      John and Isabel expecting 2nd child

      Three years married to John Prats, Isabel Oli-Prats is already expecting their second child. The couple married in May 2015. By April 18 the following year, they were already welcoming their eldest, Lilly Feather, into the world. Last June 26, the couple announced that baby #2 was already on ...

    • 16 August 2018
      8 hours ago No comment

      Kylie’s sweet message to Aljur

      “My love and my sweetheart, my heart and my soul. It has only been 1 year but it feels like a lifetime. It feels like everything that has happened in the past, happened in preparation for your arrival into our lives. You have carried so many blessings along with ...

    • 16 August 2018
      10 hours ago No comment

      Carlo, Angelica keep it real

      During the ABS-CBN trade launch event last August 2, Exes Baggage stars Carlo Aquino and Angelica Panganiban were seen being affectionate backstage, further fueling rumors that the former couple are giving love a second chance. But Carlo said he is not bothered by what people think about him and ...

    • 15 August 2018
      1 day ago No comment

      Kris Aquino in ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Hollywood premiere

      Kris Aquino was in character as Princess Intan as she attended the Hollywood red carpet premiere of her international flick “Crazy Rich Asians.” Alongside her red-carpet photos for the movie’s Hollywood premiere, the actress and multimedia personality divulged that she is playing Princess Intan, a snobbish Malay royalty “who ...

    %d bloggers like this: