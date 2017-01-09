John Lloyd Cruz reacts to ‘similarities’ with Joshua Garcia

After incessant comments attesting to their similarities in acting and in physical appearance, John Lloyd Cruz finally spoke up on the supposed parallelisms between himself and teen star Joshua Garcia.

The latter received much adulation after his stellar performance on the 42nd Metro Manila Film Festival entry Vince and Kath and James together with Julia Barretto and Ronnie Alonte.

Apart from his acting skills, many also took notice how Joshua and John Lloyd seemed to look alike.

To this John Lloyd, in a report by PEP, expressed his happiness over Joshua’s recent success.

“You know, Joshua is his own person, his own artist, his own talent, so walang magkakapabago nun,” he said.

The seasoned star emphasized that Joshua has the capacity to make his own name in the business.

“Joshua will become his own name, and Joshua will make a mark in this industry sa sarili niyang effort, sarili niyang paghihirap, sa sarili niyang pagmamahal sa ginagawa niya,” John Lloyd said.

The Greatest Love star has openly admitted his admiration for John Lloyd in past interviews.

To this John Lloyd said, “We have to give it to the guy, labas po tayo diyan, definitely labas ako. But maybe I serve some kind of inspiration, and I appreciate that.”

In the end, John Lloyd underscores his ultimate role in Joshua’s life.

“… Sa tingin ko, ang papel ko is to encourage Joshua to become his own,” he said. (M.M. Belmonter push.com)

Like this: Like Loading...