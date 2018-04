Jolina expecting 2nd child

Jolina Magdangal said she also plans to breast feed her second baby, like what she did with Pele, her three year old son.

She and husband Mark Escueta are expecting a girl this April.

“Actually, sa aming tatlo, si Pele ang may gustong lalaki uli ang ipanganak ko. Gusto raw sana niya, tulad niya, lalaki rin ang tatawag sa kanya ng kuya,” related Jolina.

Although she has not gone on a maternity leave, her “Magandang Buhay” co-hosts, Karla Estrada and Melai Cantiveros, are already asking how soon she will join them back.

“Well, sagot ko sa kanila, hintayin nilang makapanganak ako,” she said. “At bigyan naman nila ako ng panahon, ma-enjoy ko ang aming bagong baby ni Mark.”

