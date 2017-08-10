Jona of Team Sarah is the first The Voice Teens Grand Champion

  • admin
  • August 10, 2017
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 55

    • Team Sarah’s Jona Soquite was declared the first-ever grand champion of “The Voice Teens”in the country and in Asia after receiving 44.78% of the public text and online votes in the program’s grand finale Sunday night (July 30). Jona, Sarah’s third artist to win the top-rating singing competition, beat Team Bamboo’s Isabela Vinzon, who got 22.42% of the votes, Team Lea’s Mica Becerro (17.79%), and Team Sharon’s Jeremy Glinoga (15.01%). “I saw that almost half of the voters believed in me. I am so happy that I got to show them the real Jona. Thank you very much to everyone,” she said after being announced as the winner. As the season’s winner, Jona won a fashion package, P1 million cash, P1 million trust fund, a business package, dental services, P2 million worth of life insurance, a recording and management contract, and a brand new house. Before impressing viewers with her performance of her winning piece “I Believe I Can Fly,” Jona showcased her versatility in a duet with coach Sarah on “Better Days” and in a solo performance of Lady Gaga’s “Just Dance.” The first season of “The Voice Teens” in the country and in Asia was a TV and online hit as viewers watched the show and made it a trending topic on Twitter every week. They also tuned in to the grand finalists’ performances as the show recorded national TV ratings of 38.2% last Saturday (July 29) and 40.3% last Sunday (July 30), based on data from Kantar Media.● – ABS-CBN News

    Share

    Previous Story

    PH withdraws SEAG hosting

    Next Story

    La Luna Sangre continues to win hearts of viewers

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 10 August 2017
      8 hours ago No comment

      La Luna Sangre continues to win hearts of viewers

      The lives of Malia and Tristan get more exciting and dangerous as their story continues in “La Luna Sangre” airing outside the Philippines via TFC’s platforms worldwide ABS-CBN’s highly anticipatedepic saga series “La Luna Sangre”, top-billed by Kathryn Bernardo,Daniel Padilla, and Richard Gutierrez, with the special participation of Angel ...

    • 10 August 2017
      8 hours ago No comment

      Jona of Team Sarah is the first The Voice Teens Grand Champion

      Team Sarah’s Jona Soquite was declared the first-ever grand champion of “The Voice Teens”in the country and in Asia after receiving 44.78% of the public text and online votes in the program’s grand finale Sunday night (July 30). Jona, Sarah’s third artist to win the top-rating singing competition, beat ...

    • 10 August 2017
      11 hours ago No comment

      PH withdraws SEAG hosting

      President Rodrigo Duterte’s men should have learned a lesson or two from the late Chef Executive Corry Aquino on diplomacy, honoring international commitments and respecting the Filipinos’ capability to succeed in any undertakings with their hands tied. Just a few days ago, the government withdrew its support for the country’s ...

    • 09 August 2017
      1 day ago No comment

      Former Vancouver school janitor sent to jail for sex crime against Filipino student

      A former Vancouver School Board janitor has been sentenced by a B.C. provincial court to 90 days in jail for invitation to sexual touching of a person under the age of 16. Joel Aguirre Gumban, 45, and originally from the Philippines, pleaded guilty to the offence that he committed ...

    • 08 August 2017
      2 days ago No comment

      City of Surrey Media Release – Paint your own piece of Canada 150 history

      Paint your own piece of Canada 150 history An invitation to Surrey residents and community groups to help create legacy mural Surrey, BC – Surrey is getting its own Canada 150 mosaic mural as a part of a nation-wide project to create the ‘ultimate visual time capsule’ in commemoration ...

    %d bloggers like this: