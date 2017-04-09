Judy Ann returns on ‘Bet On Your Baby’

After taking a break for more than year after she became pregnant with her youngest daughter Luna, Judy Ann Santos is raring to make her TV comeback with the new season of “Bet On Your Baby.”

Santos was poised to star in the TV series “Someone To Watch Over Me” with Richard Yap, which had to be shelved after she became pregnant in 2015.

Since giving birth in January 2016, Santos has appeared in the movie “Kusina” for last year’s Cinemalaya Independent Film Festival.

“Excited ako na ma-doll up kasi sa ganitong show lang naman ako pwede i-glam. Napahinga ako for more than a year so I’m so happy. I’m sure matutuwa ang mga tao, lalo na mga bata ‘pag nakita nila ito,” Santos added.

For the third season of “Bet On Your Baby, Santos shared tips she got from her husband, Ryan Agoncillo.

“Kapag nagho-host, I have to preserve my voice kasi napapansin niya paguwi ko ng bahay ay paos na ako at patay na energy ko. So ‘yun lang ang sinasabi niya — you have to preserve your voice and enjoy,” she said.

The first season of “Bet On Your Baby,” a franchise from the US, ran for seven months until May 2014. It returned for a second season in August that same year.

In “Bet On Your Baby,” two- to three-year-old children are accompanied by their parents in a series of challenges. How well the parents can guess their respective babies’ next moves in these tests will determine the winner of the show.

“Sana isa po sa inyong mga anak makasama namin sa Baby Dome. May mga bagong pasabog, pa-cute ng slight. I’m so excited and I’m so happy at magkikita kami ulit ng mga baby,” Santos said

