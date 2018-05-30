Julia Barretto responds to the most hurtful comments she received

Nowadays, everyone has something to say, especially online. It’s easy to hate people or engage in word wars when you can hide behind a username.

Even a beautiful, talented, and successful actress like Julia Barretto isn’t immune to online bashing.

But Julia is such a class act. She doesn’t let nasty comments bring her down.

When she was once bashed for allegedly snubbing fans, Julia responded by airing her side and standing firm that she did not do anything wrong: “I am not going to allow a fifteen-second video to define me,” she was once quoted saying.

Julia even uses the negative comments she gets on social media to push herself to become better.

“I feel motivated to keep going, keep pushing, and keep trying until I become the person I have always dreamt myself to be,” Julia posted on her Instagram account in response to a commenter who criticized her for being the second pick for a movie role.

“The thing with me is that I never really check the comments. Or if I stumble upon one, I just shrug it off because I feel like it’s such a waste of energy to dwell on it,” Julia said in an interview with PEP.

People may always have something negative to say online about Julia, but the actress also has her fans’ support. “I’m very, very thankful and blessed to have them, and I hope that they would never get tired of supporting me and being with me throughout my journey.”(pep)

