Julia Barretto responds to the most hurtful comments she received

  • joelcastro.com
  • May 30, 2018
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 136

    • Nowadays, everyone has something to say, especially online. It’s easy to hate people or engage in word wars when you can hide behind a username.

    Even a beautiful, talented, and successful actress like Julia Barretto isn’t immune to online bashing.
    But Julia is such a class act. She doesn’t let nasty comments bring her down.

    When she was once bashed for allegedly snubbing fans, Julia responded by airing her side and standing firm that she did not do anything wrong: “I am not going to allow a fifteen-second video to define me,” she was once quoted saying.
    Julia even uses the negative comments she gets on social media to push herself to become better.

    “I feel motivated to keep going, keep pushing, and keep trying until I become the person I have always dreamt myself to be,” Julia posted on her Instagram account in response to a commenter who criticized her for being the second pick for a movie role.

    “The thing with me is that I never really check the comments. Or if I stumble upon one, I just shrug it off because I feel like it’s such a waste of energy to dwell on it,” Julia said in an interview with PEP.

    People may always have something negative to say online about Julia, but the actress also has her fans’ support. “I’m very, very thankful and blessed to have them, and I hope that they would never get tired of supporting me and being with me throughout my journey.”(pep)

    Share

    Previous Story

    Heart not bothered by non-greetings from Ai Ai and Kris

    Next Story

    MAGNO WINS DEFAMATION CASE VS. BALITA

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 30 May 2018
      7 hours ago No comment

      Mariel Rodriguez-Padilla shares weight-loss journey

      If In The Know did not see her photos from her daughter Isabella Padilla’s first birthday party last October, it would have been hard to think that Mariel Rodriguez-Padilla hit the scale at 178 lbs. Mariel says she was depressed at the time since she was hiding from everybody ...

    • 30 May 2018
      9 hours ago No comment

      Netflix TV deals with Obamas

      LOS ANGELES — Former US President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle Obama, have struck a deal to produce films and series for Netflix Inc, the streaming service said on Monday, giving the former first couple a powerful and unprecedented platform to shape their post-White House legacy. Under the ...

    • 30 May 2018
      10 hours ago No comment

      Philippine aerospace industry presents opportunities for Canadian companies

      The Philippines is set to hold the inaugural Aeromart Summit Clark, the premier aerospace business convention for aerospace parts manufacturing, maintenance repair and overhaul (MRO), and airport infrastructure industries. The event will be held on June 4 to June 6, 2018 at the Clark Freeport Zone, Pampanga. Maria Roseni ...

    • 30 May 2018
      10 hours ago No comment

      MAGNO WINS DEFAMATION CASE VS. BALITA

      Toronto, Ontario May 24, 2018 The libel lawsuit brought by Oswald Magno against Balita, Balita Editor Tess Cusipag and Romeo Marquez has been resolved in Magno’s favor, bringing an end to a legal action marked by numerous delays. Justice Jane Ferguson of the Ontario Superior Court, in her decision ...

    • 30 May 2018
      11 hours ago No comment

      Julia Barretto responds to the most hurtful comments she received

      Nowadays, everyone has something to say, especially online. It’s easy to hate people or engage in word wars when you can hide behind a username. Even a beautiful, talented, and successful actress like Julia Barretto isn’t immune to online bashing. But Julia is such a class act. She doesn’t ...

    %d bloggers like this: