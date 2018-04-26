Julia, Joshua address online bashing

  • April 26, 2018
    • If there’s anyone who has had more than their fair share of online hate, it would be popular celebrities who came of age in the social media generation, just like Julia Barretto and Joshua Garcia. “Bashers,” or individuals who seem to gain pleasure in leaving unsavory commentaries on social media, often flock to high-profile accounts like those of Barretto, Garcia, and other showbiz personalities.

    Barretto, who belongs to a controversial celebrity clan, is used to seeing nasty messages and disparaging comments. She has had countless bashers tell her she might have had work done on her face, there is no talent behind her pretty face, and she’s another vain artista. Barretto confronts these negative statements in her new commercial for the OPPO F7, where she is joined by Garcia to convey an uplifting message.

    “This project with OPPO is so timely,” she said. “Standing up against online bashing is something that Joshua and I feel is relevant because the audience will be able to relate to it. I think a lot of them are curious about how celebrities deal with negativity directed at us online. I’m so glad that OPPO has allowed us to share this story with more people.”

    “Nangyayari talaga ‘to sa amin,” agreed Garcia. “And the message of the commercial is really uplifting because people might say a lot of bad things about you online, but you shouldn’t feel bad about yourself because the people who know you in real life will know the real deal, the real story, and will always value you for being who you really are.”

    To their credit, the love team does not reciprocate the hate they receive from bashers.

    “I feel like the bashers should stop. Their lives will be more positive if they follow the golden rule: do unto others as you would have them do unto you. Focus on yourself, improve, and figure out how you can be a better person. For those suffering from online bashing, it’s a waste of energy to dwell on the negativity. Shrug it off. You know who you are and don’t let other people tell you otherwise,” Barretto advised.

    “We can’t really stop the bashers from doing what they want,” Garcia thoughtfully replied to his on-screen partner’s statement. “But I suggest that bashers think of their victims. You should get to know them, what they go through, before typing something mean. Madali mamintas than finding good things to say to a person. For the online bashing victims, the people who matter most will always love you for who you really are. Sabi nga ng OPPO, capture the real you.”

