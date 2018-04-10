Is Juliana Gomez ready to enter showbiz?

Over the recent years, the public is seeing more and more of Juliana Gomez. Thanks to social media, the 17-year-old daughter of Richard Gomez and Lucy Torres-Gomez has making her presence felt as she graces magazine covers and headlines fashion editorials.

“It kinda grew with me,” Juliana told PEP.ph (Philippine Entertainment Portal), acknowledging her showbiz roots and the public attention that comes with it. “I was really shy at first, parang hermit talaga ako no’n. Pero now, I welcome it, I embrace it, and I’m comfortable with it.”

PEP.ph met with the celebrity teen at the recently held Bench Fashion Week 2018. She was one of the models who walked for the apparel brand. Did this signal her interest in joining showbiz?

Juliana replied, “I don’t have any plans of entering showbiz at the moment. Maybe it’s just modeling for now.

“I still have school and I still have varsity that I’m super busy with. “So I have to focus on those things first.

“And then, when I graduate, we’ll see.”

In fact, her main priority at the moment is her college entrance exams. “I’m still preparing for my entrance exams,” she revealed. “I’m applying here. I’m staying here for sure. I’m not going abroad.

“I’m getting super nervous because I really wanna play college volleyball. “Yun ‘yon, e, so let’s hope for the best.”

Has she decided on her college course? Juliana said she’s still working that out.

FM Ganal, pep

Like this: Like Loading...